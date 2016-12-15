WHAT’S IN A NAME? APS takes closer look at two potential partnerships

AURORA | A lot can change in eight years, and Aurora Public Schools is no exception.

Since the last voter-approved bond that gave APS $215 million in 2008, enrollment has increased by roughly 7,000 students, with the percentage of non-white students and students receiving free or reduced-price lunch increasing by about 5 and 15 percent, respectively.

With a growing and changing student population, the Aurora Public Schools board wanted to deliver a bond question to voters that “wasn’t the same old thing,” APS Superintendent Rico Munn said at a board meeting last week.

The resulting bond question asked Aurora voters for $300 million to make much-needed infrastructure improvements, including building a new middle school to replace aging Mrachek Middle School and the construction of a new 6-12 school.

Munn wanted to take improvements one step further with two partnerships with the Colorado State University-Global Campus and DSST Public Schools. But some board members are unsure if these collaborations are the wisest use of bond dollars.

CSU-Global

November’s ballot question asked voters to give their blessing for APS to lease a building to a state institution of higher education, leaving the language vague enough for APS to pursue deals outside of CSU-Global. And they may have to, after board members debated the merit of this collaboration given CSU-Global’s requirements for enrollment.

“My gut feeling is I would rather not pursue this negotiation,” said board director Amber Drevon.

CSU-Global is a completely online institution that is part of the greater CSU network, but has different admissions requirements from other CSU campuses. Students need more than 12 transferable credit hours to be considered.

In theory, APS students would need to be in a dual enrollment program and accumulate at least 13 credit hours prior to graduating in order to enroll in CSU-Global right after high school. CSU-Global only accepts Colorado residents as first-time freshmen if they are 23 or older.

“This concerns me because I thought we were trying to reach the students that wouldn’t have these opportunities otherwise if they didn’t have this,” Drevon said. “But they’re going to have to go spend that money or get scholarships somewhere first before they even have the opportunity to enroll in CSU-Global. That will probably knock out a lot of kids we were trying to reach in the first place.”

Munn, who served on CSU’s 15-member board of governors for about three years, said the prospect of free or reduced tuition to CSU-Global, one of the potential stipulations of the deal, could motivate students who otherwise wouldn’t be interested in going to college. In addition, the state institution could also potentially offer professional development for teachers or use of their tech facilities for students.

But board directors Barbara Yamrick and Drevon had lingering questions at the end of last week’s board meeting.

“I do appreciate the fact that it could be a motivating factor for our students,” Drevon said. “But what concerns me is that … the students you’re hoping to motivate and attract to this program, you’re going to lose them in that year or year and a half that they have to go (enroll in college) on their own before they even have a chance to get into CSU-Global.”

Board directors Dan Jorgensen and Cathy Wildman were more optimistic about the deal, saying the benefits were fairly obvious.

“I would hope (students) would be able to utilize what is offered through this (partnership),” Wildman said. “And that’s part of why I would like to see the negotiations go forward and to get done because I want those kids to have opportunities if they worked hard.”

In 2014-15, APS had one of the highest populations of concurrently enrolled students in the state with about 1,000, and more than 130 students in ASCENT, a program that allows students to concurrently enroll in college courses while technically still in high school. Qualified students begin to accrue college credits their senior year of high school and take two semesters of college classes for free the following year — considered a fifth year of high school.

Still, those students only accounted for about 10 percent of the total APS high school student population, leaving some school officials wondering if it is the most responsible use of bond money. The district already has about $511 million worth of need identified.

“There might be something further down that list that didn’t make the cut that might be a better expenditure of funds or reach a greater number of students,” Drevon said.

Going forward, the board members want data projecting how many APS students would benefit from the deal, a solid dollar figure from CSU-Global regarding what they can offer in reduced tuition and scholarships, and an agreement on how often APS can revisit this deal with CSU-Global should it not pan out.

“The worst case scenario is that we’re banking credit or cash from the people we’re leasing the building to … and neither pays out,” Munn said.

DSST

The other potential partnership in the works is with DSST Public Schools, a charter network based in Denver and focused on STEM curriculum, science, technology, engineering and math. If given the OK, APS would use bond issue dollars to fund up to 50 percent for the construction of a 6-12 campus, and DSST would be responsible for funding the rest.

In July, Munn invited DSST to submit a charter application and DSST CEO Bill Kurtz responded enthusiastically with a letter saying he was ready to start negotiations, and included a list of criteria he found essential to a partnership. Among the stipulations, Kurtz requested the charter network be given permission to operate up to four schools in the district and share equally in tax revenue and state funding.

The board gave Munn the OK to continue with negotiations, but Jorgensen and Yamrick both warned against a guarantee of four DSST schools over a certain number of years. In addition, Jorgensen said he received several messages from concerned charter networks that already have a presence in APS, questioning the fairness of this process.

“We’re setting up a situation where an outside provider is going to have an opportunity to serve kids, where none of our charters within the district were given that same opportunity,” Jorgensen said.

This comes as an additional blow to charter networks after having their larger requests excluded from the bond. According to education news website Chalkbeat Colorado, existing Aurora charter schools will get less than one-tenth of 1 percent of the bond issue money even though they educate about 11 percent of the district’s students.

Jorgensen said he did not want to repeat past mistakes, citing the dissent that occurred among board members when public charter network Rocky Mountain Prep took over struggling Fletcher Elementary School earlier this year. Some board members were initially against the plan, saying the charter application process was rushed.