Western Colorado land swap between BLM, billionaire on hold

CARBONDALE, Colo. | A land swap between the Bureau of Land Management and a billionaire retail magnate in western Colorado is on hold for now.

The BLM planned to close the deal with Leslie Wexner, the owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works, and his wife Abigail Thursday. But the agency’s appeals board temporarily blocked it from going through so it can review objections that the BLM underestimated the worth of the land.

Under the deal, the Wexners would give nearly 670 acres of land, some of it popular with mountain bikers, to the BLM. They would get nearly 1,300 acres at the base of Mount Sopris near Carbondale to unite portions of their ranch.

The BLM says the land the Wexners are getting is less valuable because it’s difficult to access.