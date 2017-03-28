Western Colorado land swap between BLM, billionaire closes

ASPEN | The Bureau of Land Management and a billionaire retail magnate have completed a land swap deal in western Colorado.

The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2ndaQm2 ) that the BLM announced Monday that it had completed the transaction with Leslie Wexner, the owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works, and his wife Abigail.

The swap privatizes 1,260 acres of public land near Mount Sopris. The Wexner’s would give up about 670 acres of ranch land near Carbondale, some of it popular with mountain bikers.

The swap involves lands in Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties.

Monday’s announcement comes after the Interior Board of Land Appeals affirmed the BLM’s decision to complete the exchange.

