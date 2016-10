BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

PAONIA, Colo. | State transportation officials say a western Colorado highway has reopened after crews cleared away more than 100 tons of debris from a rock slide.

Colorado 133 reopened north of Paonia on Friday.

The slide occurred Wednesday morning at the north end of Paonia Reservoir. It caused extensive damage to the road and a concrete barrier, but no vehicles were hit.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says an average if more than 1,100 vehicles use the highway every day.