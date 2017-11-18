Weinstein’s Impact: List of men accused of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK | Since The New York Times published allegations of sexual harassment and assault against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein in October, multiple men in entertainment, media and politics in the U.S. and beyond have faced allegations ranging from inappropriate behavior to forced sexual misconduct to rape.

To be sure, prominent men have faced sexual misconduct claims before. But the accusations against Weinstein have opened a floodgate, sparked an international conversation and put new pressure on companies, industries, and political leaders to respond. President Donald Trump has condemned some of the accused, been more muted about others, and found himself again being asked about sexual harassment and misconduct allegations leveled against him during last year’s presidential campaign. The Republican says they’re fake.

FILE - In this May 31, 2015 file photo, chef John Besh attends the Supper to benefit the Global Fund to fight AIDS in New York. Besh is accused by 25 women of sexual harassment. He has stepped down from the company he founded. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Oct. 30, 2017 file photo, Rolling Stone co-founder and publisher Jann Wenner attends the premiere of "Rolling Stone: Stories From The Edge" in New York. Wenner was accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, author and producer Mark Halperin appears at the Showtime Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Halperin is accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News. His book contract was terminated and he was fired from his job at NBC News. He has denied some of the allegations. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this April 20, 2017 file photo, Roy Price, of Amazon Studios, left, arrives at the premiere of "I Love Dick" in Los Angeles. Price resigned from Amazon after a woman accused him of sexual harassment. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2013 file photo, director James Toback attends the HBO premiere of "Seduced and Abandoned" in New York. Toback is accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. Beverly Hills police are investigating complaints. He has denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2017 file photo, Jeffrey Tambor attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Tambor is accused of sexual misconduct. He denies the allegation. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2014 file photo, actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of "The Expendables 3" in Los Angeles. Sizemore is accused of groping an 11-year-old actress in 2003. Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems. He denies the allegation. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this March 25, 2015 file photo, Matthew Weiner arrives at The Black And Red Ball In Celebration Of The Final Seven Episodes Of "Mad Men" in Los Angeles. A former writer on "Mad Men" tells the website The Information that series creator Weiner harassed her at work. The allegation by Kater Gordon was reported Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, and denied in a statement released by Weiner's publicist. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017 file photo, Dustin Hoffman arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards in Los Angeles. Hoffman was accused by a woman of sexual harassing when she was 17. He has apologized for his behavior. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this June 25, 2016 file photo, Louis C.K. attends the premiere of "The Secret Life of Pets" in New York. Louis C.K. was accused by five women of sexual misconduct. The planned release of his film, "I Love You, Daddy" was halted and his Netflix special was canceled. He says the allegations are true and has apologized. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) FILE - This June 2, 2013, file photo shows actor Steven Seagal looking on as he waits for a news conference of U.S. Congressional delegation to Russia in U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia. Seagal is accused of rape by two women. He denies the allegations. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) FILE - In this March 15, 2016 file photo, actor George Takei attends the premiere of "Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures" in Los Angeles, Calif. Takei has denied he groped a struggling model in 1981. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this April 26, 2017 file photo, Brett Ratner arrives at the Wolfgang Puck's Post-Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony Celebration in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ratner was accused by at least six women of sexual harassment. Playboy shelved projects with Ratner and Ratner stepped away from Warner Bros. related activities. He denies the allegations. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2010 file photo, Richard Dreyfuss arrives at a special screening of the film "Red" in Los Angeles. One woman has claimed sexual harassment. He denies the allegation. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017 file photo, actor Jeremy Piven participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the television series "Wisdom of the Crowd" in New York. Piven is accused by three women of sexual misconduct. He denies all allegations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Weinstein is accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or assault. He was fired by The Weinstein Co., expelled from various professional guilds and is under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, but he has apologized for causing "a lot of pain" with "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, Ed Westwick arrives at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles. Westwick is accused of sexual assault. The BBC pulled an Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule and halted production on a second sitcom starring the "Gossip Girl' actor. Los Angeles police are investigating. He denies the allegations. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg participates in a panel during The CW Television Critics Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kreisberg was accused by 19 women of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching. The “Supergirl” and “Arrow” showrunner has been suspended by Warner Bros. Television Group. He told Variety he has made comments on women’s appearances and clothes “but they were not sexualized.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2017 file photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., listens during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing for Colorado Supreme Court Justice Allison Eid, on her nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Franken is accused of forcibly kissing a woman while rehearsing for a 2006 USO tour; Franken also was photographed with his hands over her breasts as she slept wearing a flak vest. He has apologized, while maintaining that he remembered the rehearsal differently. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) FILE - In this March 29, 2017 file photo, Robert Knepper attends the Los Angeles special screening of "Prison Break" in Beverly Hills, Calif. Knepper was accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this June 11, 2017 file photo, Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Spacey is accused of sexual misconduct or assault by at least 24 men. London police are reportedly investigating a sexual assault. He was fired from "House of Cards" and replaced in Ridley Scott's completed film "All the Money in the World." His former publicist has said he is seeking unspecified treatment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) FILE - In this June 9, 2013 file photo, literary editor Leon Wieseltier poses for a photograph in Tel Aviv, Israel. Accused of sexually harassing numerous women, he was removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine and has apologized for his behavior. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty, File) FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Jeff Hoover looks up to the cheers from the gallery following his swearing in Frankfort, Ky. Hoover stepped down as speaker after news surfaced that the Republican had settled a sexual harassment claim from a GOP caucus staffer. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent consensual yet inappropriate text messages. He remains in the Legislature. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally, in Fairhope, Ala. Moore was accused of sexually assaulting two women decades ago when they were teenagers. About a half-dozen other women also have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct. Moore, a former state Supreme Court chief justice, has called the allegations "unsubstantiated," ''unproven" and "fake." He has rebuffed pressure from national Republican leaders to step aside; the state GOP is standing by him. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017 file photo, Britain's Defense Secretary, Michael Fallon, addresses members of the media during a joint UK/Poland press conference in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. Fallon resigned after he was accused of inappropriate advances on two women. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP, File) FILE - In this April 3, 2014 file photo, International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady of Israel appears during a IOC-Tokyo 2020 1st Project Review session in Tokyo. Gilady is accused by two women of rape and by two others of inappropriate conduct. He denied the rape accusations, said he didn’t recall one of the other allegations, but acknowledged a claim he’d propositioned a woman during a job interview 25 years ago was “mainly correct.” He stepped down as president of an Israeli broadcasting company he founded. The IOC has said it is looking into the allegations. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara, File) FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2010 file photo, chief organizer of the 2010 World Cup Soccer tournament, Danny Jordaan, appears during an interview in Johannesburg. Jordaan is accused by former member of parliament Jennifer Ferguson of raping her in 1993. He denies the accusation. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell, File)

The #Metoo moment is also prompting re-examination of past sexual misconduct claims against powerful men, including Democratic former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. He was impeached and then acquitted of perjury and obstruction of lawmakers’ investigation into his sexual encounters with a White House intern, and he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit stemming from his time as Arkansas governor.

A look at some of the men accused since the Weinstein accusations emerged:

Entertainment:

— Producer Harvey Weinstein— Accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape. Fired by The Weinstein Co. and expelled from various professional guilds. Under investigation by police departments in New York, London, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex, but he has apologized for causing “a lot of pain” with “the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past.”

— Celebrity chef John Besh — Accused by 25 women of sexual harassment. He has stepped down from the company he founded.

— Comedian Louis C.K. — Accused by five women of sexual misconduct. Planned release of film “I Love You, Daddy” halted. Netflix special canceled. He says the allegations are true and has apologized.

— Cinefamily executives Hadrian Belove and Shadie Elnashai — Accused of sexual misconduct. Movie theater shut down in the wake of allegations due to crippling debt.

— Actor Richard Dreyfuss — One woman alleges sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.

— Director-producer Gary Goddard — Accused by one man of sexually molesting him when the man was 12. He denies the allegation.

—Casting employee Andy Henry — Admitted to urging women to take off their clothes during coaching sessions in 2008 while working on the “CSI” series. He was fired by his current employer.

— Actor Dustin Hoffman — Accused by woman of sexual harassing when she was 17. He has apologized for his behavior.

— Actor Robert Knepper — Accused by one woman of sexual assault. He denies the allegations.

— Showrunner Andrew Kreisberg — Accused by 19 women of sexual harassment and inappropriate touching. The “Supergirl” and “Arrow” showrunner has been suspended by Warner Bros. Television Group. He told Variety he has made comments on women’s appearances and clothes “but they were not sexualized.”

— Actor Jeremy Piven — Accused by three women of sexual misconduct. He denies all allegations.

— Filmmaker Brett Ratner — Accused by at least six women of sexual harassment. Playboy shelved projects with Ratner and Ratner stepped away from Warner Bros. related activities. He denies the allegations.

— Comedy festival organizer Gilbert Rozon — Accused by at least nine women of sexually harassing or sexually assaulting them. Rozon stepped down as president of Montreal’s renowned “Just for Laughs” festival and apologized “to all those I have offended during my life.”

— Producer Chris Savino — Accused of harassing up to 12 women. Fired from Nickelodeon. He has apologized for his behavior.

— Actor Steven Seagal — Accused by two women of rape. He denies the allegations.

— Actor Tom Sizemore — Accused of groping an 11-year-old actress in 2003. Utah prosecutors declined to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems. He denies the allegation.

— Actor Kevin Spacey — Accused by at least 24 men of sexual misconduct or assault. London police reportedly investigating a sexual assault. Fired from “House of Cards” and replaced in Ridley Scott’s completed film “All the Money in the World.” Massachusetts prosecutors are investigating one allegation. His former publicist has said he is seeking unspecified treatment.

— Actor Jeffrey Tambor — Two women — an actress on his show “Transparent” and his assistant — allege sexual misconduct. He denies the allegation, saying in a statement that he has “never been a predator — ever.”

— Actor George Takei — One man alleges sexual assault. He denies the allegation.

— Writer-director James Toback — Accused by hundreds of women of sexual harassment. Beverly Hills police investigating complaints. He has denied the allegations to the Los Angeles Times.

— “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner — Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He denies the allegation.

— Actor Ed Westwick — Accused by two women of sexual assault. The BBC pulled an Agatha Christie adaptation from its television schedule and halted production on a second sitcom starring the former “Gossip Girl’ actor. Los Angeles police are investigating. He denies the allegations.

Media, publishing and business:

— Billboard magazine executive Stephen Blackwell — Accused of sexual harassment by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

— Penguin Random House art director Giuseppe Castellano — Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. Penguin Random House is investigating. Castellano has not commented.

— New Republic publisher Hamilton Fish— Multiple sexual harassment allegations. He has resigned from the magazine.

— Journalist Mark Halperin — Accused of harassing about 12 women while at ABC News. Book contract terminated. Fired from job at NBC News. He has denied some of the allegations.

— Artforum publisher Knight Landesman — Accused by multiple women of sexual harassment and sued by one woman. He has resigned from the magazine.

— NPR news chief Michael Oreskes — Accused of inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment by at least four women while at The New York Times, NPR and The Associated Press. He has been ousted from NPR.

— Amazon executive Roy Price — Accused by one woman of sexual harassment. He resigned from Amazon.

— Webster Public Relations CEO Kirt Webster — Accused of sexual assault by one woman. Firm renamed and Webster is “taking time away.”

— Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner — Accused by one man of sexual harassment. He says he did not intend to make the accuser uncomfortable.

— New Republic editor Leon Wieseltier — Accused of sexually harassing numerous women. Removed from the masthead of The Atlantic magazine. He has apologized for his behavior.

— NBC News booker Matt Zimmerman — Accused of inappropriate conduct by multiple women at the network. He was fired from NBC.

Politics:

— U.S. Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) — Accused of forcibly kissing a woman while rehearsing for a 2006 USO tour; Franken also was photographed with his hands over her breasts as she slept. Franken has apologized, while maintaining that he remembered the rehearsal differently. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for an ethics investigation of Franken.

— U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore (R.-Ala.) —Accused of sexually assaulting two women decades ago when they were teenagers; about a half-dozen other women have accused Moore of inappropriate conduct. The former state Supreme Court chief justice denies the allegations. He has rebuffed pressure from national Republican leaders to step aside; the state GOP is standing by him.

— Former President George H.W. Bush — Accused of patting seven women below the waist while posing for photos with them in recent years, well after he left office. The 93-year-old Republican has issued repeated apologies through a spokesman “to anyone he has offended,” with the spokesman noting that the former president uses a wheelchair and that his arm sinks below people’s waists when they take photos with him.

— Florida Democratic Party Chairman Stephen Bittel — Accused of sexually inappropriate comments and behavior toward a number of women, Bittel resigned. Meanwhile, Democratic state Sen. Jeff Clemens resigned after a report that he had an extramarital affair with a lobbyist, and Republican state Sen. Jack Latvala is being investigated by the Senate over allegations of harassment and groping. Latvala has denied the allegations.

— Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover — Stepped down as speaker this month after news surfaced that the Republican had settled a sexual harassment claim from a GOP caucus staffer. Hoover denied the harassment allegation but said he sent consensual yet inappropriate text messages. He remains in the Legislature.

— British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon — Accused of inappropriate advances on two women, the Conservative resigned. Sexual harassment and assault allegations have also emerged against a number of other U.K. political figures. Labour Party legislator Carl Sargeant is believed to have taken his own life after harassment allegations cost him his post as the Welsh government’s Cabinet secretary for communities and children. He had asked for an independent inquiry to clear his name.

Sports:

— International Olympic Committee member Alex Gilady — Accused by two women of rape and by two others of inappropriate conduct. Gilady denied the rape accusations, said he didn’t recall one of the other allegations, but acknowledged a claim he’d propositioned a woman during a job interview 25 years ago was “mainly correct.” He stepped down as president of an Israeli broadcasting company he founded. The IOC has said it is looking into the allegations.

— Former South African soccer association president Danny Jordaan — Accused by former member of parliament Jennifer Ferguson of raping her in 1993. Jordaan denies the accusation.