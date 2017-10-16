Weinstein Co., mired in sex scandal, may be up for sale

NEW YORK | The Weinstein Co., mired in a sex scandal, may be putting itself up for sale.

The company said Monday that it is getting an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital and is in negotiations for the potential sale of all or a significant portion of the movie studio responsible for films like “Shakespeare in Love,” and “Gangs of New York.”

FILE - In this March 7, 2012 file photo, U.S film producer and movie studio chairman Harvey Weinstein during an interview with the Associated Press in Paris, the same day as Weinstein received, Chevalier of the Legion of Honor by French President Nicolas Sarkozy. French President Emmanuel Macron says Sunday Oct. 15, 2017 that he wants to revoke Harvey Weinstein's Legion of Honor award after the wave of accusations of sexual harassment and abuse against the Hollywood titan. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

Co-founder Harvey Weinstein was fired by the company last week following allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The allegations span decades.

The fallout has been swift, with Weinstein issuing a lengthy and seemingly tone-deaf apology while losing various honors. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revoked his membership.