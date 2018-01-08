Weekend storm brings light snow to southwestern Colorado

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURANGO | A weekend storm brought some light snow to the dry mountains of southwestern Colorado.

Nearly 10 inches of snow fell on Red Mountain Pass between Saturday and Sunday. The Durango Herald reports that Purgatory Resort got 4 inches of new snow and Wolf Creek Ski area received 3 inches.

The precipitation fell mostly as rain in Durango.

The snowpack in the southwestern corner of the state was listed at 25 percent of average Monday. Statewide, the snowpack is at 57 percent of average.

National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Stackhouse says another storm set to move into Colorado Tuesday night is expected to have more moisture and should favor the southern mountains more.