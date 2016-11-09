WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP WINS WHITE HOUSE

It’s an astonishing victory for the celebrity businessman and political novice, fueled by voters eager to shake up the American political establishment.

2. AP ANALYSIS: TRUMP’S WIN A SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM

In electing Trump to the White House, Americans hand the reins to a man who promised to channel their anger, as much as carry their hopes.

3. DEEP-SEATED FEARS, LOUD CHEERS AROUND WORLD

While Trump’s election was welcomed in some countries, others worry about having to deal with a man who has cozied up to Putin, castigated Muslims and vowed to build a border wall along Mexico.

4. STOCKS CLIP LOSSES AFTER TRUMP SPEAKS

European stock markets and Wall Street futures trim a chunk of their early losses after a relatively soft victory speech from Trump.

5. GOP REMAINS ASCENDANT ON CAPITOL HILL

Republicans retain their Senate majority and clinch continued House control for the new Congress.

6. WHERE POT SMOKERS ARE READY TO ROLL

California, Massachusetts and Nevada vote to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, giving a huge boost to the campaign to allow pot nationwide.

7. INDIA SCRAPS HIGHEST-DOMINATION CURRENCY NOTES

The move targets black-market money launderers — but plunges hundreds of millions of common citizens holding cash savings into fear and uncertainty.

8. HOLIDAY SHOPPERS, TAKE NOTE

Experts believe that Thanksgiving Day again will offer better deals than Black Friday.

9. PAKISTAN DEPORTS ICONIC ‘AFGHAN GIRL’

Before running afoul of authorities for allegedly carrying fake ID papers, Sharbat Gulla gained fame as an Afghan refugee when a photograph of her was published on the cover of National Geographic.

10. WHAT WAS REPRIEVE FROM ELECTION SERIOUSNESS

Comics and other offbeat political observers gave viewers a respite from presidential election coverage from TV newscasters.