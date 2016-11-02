WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE CANDIDATES ARE MAKING THEIR CASES

Clinton presses into reliably red Arizona as she tries to steal a Republican state, while Trump is focused on Florida, a battleground state he can’t win the White House without.

2. US MUSLIMS CRINGE AT HOW PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES PORTRAY THEM

They’re either potential terrorists or eyes and ears who can help counterterrorism efforts.

3. POLICE: 2 OFFICERS IN IOWA KILLED IN AMBUSH-STYLE ATTACKS

Two Des Moines area officers were shot to death while they were sitting in their patrol cars, and police are searching for suspects, authorities say.

4. HOW BATTLE FOR MOSUL IS FARING

While the fight on the eastern front of Iraq’s second-largest city is moving briskly, the ground assault to the south has been a slog.

5. ARREST WARRANT ISSUED FOR CHOI SOON-SIL

The longtime friend of the South Korean president is facing allegations of influence-peddling and other activities, triggering a huge political scandal.

6. FED EXPECTED TO LEAVE RATES UNCHANGED

The U.S. central bank will likely keep a low profile when it ends a policy meeting to try to ensure that it doesn’t become part of the campaign debate.

7. ROBOTS BLAMED FOR US JOB LOSSES

Research shows the automation of U.S. factories is a much bigger factor than foreign trade in the loss of factory jobs.

8. SEEKING CLUES TO 2-BUS CRASH

An autopsy may determine if the Baltimore school bus driver was stricken and recording equipment may help explain the collision that killed six people.

9. JON STEWART RECALLS GETTING INTO TWITTER SPAT WITH TRUMP

Getting insulted online by the Republican is old hat now, but the comedian recalled being surprised when the billionaire businessman called him overrated three years ago.

10. ONE OF THESE STREAKS HAS TO END

The Chicago Cubs, who last won the World Series in 1908, play Game 7 against the Cleveland Indians, whose last title was in 1948.