WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Russian President Vladimir Putin watches an aerobatics team performance at the opening ceremony of the MAKS-2017 (the International Aviation and Space Show) in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, Russia, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, joined by, from left, Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn of Texas, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 18, 2017. President Donald Trump blasted congressional Democrats and "a few Republicans" over the collapse of the GOP effort to rewrite the Obama health care law. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) A bird's wake is cast on the water as the American island of Little Diomede, Alaska, left, and behind it on the right, the Russian island of Big Diomede, are seen from the Finnish icebreaker MSV Nordica in the Bering Strait, Friday, July 14, 2017. The international date line divides the two islands, putting them currently 20 hours apart despite roughly 2.4 miles (3.8 kilometers) between them. Due to this time difference, Little Diomede is sometimes referred to as Yesterday Isle and Big Diomede as Tomorrow Island. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

1. HOW MANY AMERICANS FEEL ABOUT ‘OBAMACARE’

After months of uncertainty, there is a sense of dread in Trump’s push to repeal the federal health care plan without replacing it.

2. TRUMP HAD SECOND CONVERSATION WITH PUTIN IN GERMANY

The U.S. president had another, previously undisclosed nearly hour-long discussion with the Russian leader at a G-20 summit dinner earlier this month in Hamburg.

3. FINAL MOMENTS OF JUSTINE DAMOND’S LIFE RECOUNTED

The partner of a Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed an Australian woman who had called 911 says he was startled by a loud sound near their squad car seconds before his partner fired his weapon.

4. VENGEANCE FUELS EXTRAJUDICIAL KILLINGS OF ISLAMIC STATE MILITANTS

In a personal quest to avenge his father’s death, one Iraqi lieutenant in Mosul tells AP he has shot to death detained militants after questioning them.

5. EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON UKRAINE CYBERATTACK

The malware attack that ripped through the Eastern European country last month, disrupting health services, came close to violating international law, they say.

6. WHY BRAIN SCANS ARE NOT A BAD IDEA

New research suggests tests to diagnose Alzheimer’s may lead to changes in treatment for patients whose memory problems are hard to pin down.

7. WHO SOUGHT HELP IN ENDING SOUTHERN PHILIPPINES CRISIS

The leader of the country’s largest Muslim rebel group says IS-linked militants wanted his group to broker their possible withdrawal from Marawi, an overture he refused because Duterte will not talk to terrorists.

8. CONFLICT RETURNING TO CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

More than 300 people have been killed and 100,000 displaced in the southeastern town of Bangassou since May.

9. AUCTION OF MADONNA’S UNDERWEAR, LETTER FROM TUPAC HALTED

A judge stops the bidding for the pop star’s personal items, including a love note from the late rapper, a pair of previously worn panties and a hairbrush containing her hair.

10. VERMONT GOVERNOR DOUBLES AS RACE CAR DRIVER

Republican Phil Scott says that when he took office he brought with him lessons of teamwork and competitiveness he learned as a winning driver at the track.