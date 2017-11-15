Wednesday evening could bring a resolution to unsettle Aurora City Council race — or not

AURORA | By the end of Wednesday it may be clearer whether a recount will be required in the second Aurora City Council at-large race.

As of press time, about 58 votes separate retired Air Force Colonel David Gruber and former Regional Transportation Director Tom Tobiassen. As it stands now, a mandatory recount could be a possibility as the two candidates are within 0.5 percent apart.

But the counties aren’t quite done counting ballots yet.

A spokeswoman said Arapahoe County would post another update Wednesday at about 4 p.m. Adams County said it expects another update between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., leaving the seat in question. Votes will not be official until the counties canvas, which is expected to be next week.