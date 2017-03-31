Warrant issued for man in son-in-law’s shooting death

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

RIFLE, Colo. | Law enforcement officers in west-central Colorado are searching for a 45-year-old man in the shooting death of his son-in-law.

Michael Francis Montgomery is the subject of a warrant for first-degree murder in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Lee Gallegos in Rifle. Garfield County Coroner Robert Glassmire said Gallegos died Wednesday evening of a gunshot wound to the head.

It is not clear what led to the shooting.

Montgomery is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has tattoos on both arms. A mug shot showed him with shoulder length brown hair, a receding hairline and a goatee. Court records indicate Montgomery was arrested last month on a felony drug charge.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is helping with the case.