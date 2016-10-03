Volunteers to review photos from search for missing man

Cook was planning to climb some 14,000-foot-plus mountains in the Aspen area, including the Maroon Bells, some of the most photographed peaks in Colorado. He set out Sept. 19 and was reported overdue the following day.

ASPEN, Colo. | Friends and family of a New Mexico man who failed to return from climbing in Colorado are asking for volunteers to search through images taken during the official search.

The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2cMx128 ) that friends of 49-year-old David Cook of Albuquerque hope volunteers will be able to spot something in the photos that will help determined what happened.

A Forest Service employee reported seeing Cook the morning of Sept. 20 near Maroon Lake. That was the last confirmed sighting of the climber.

Officials search efforts were suspended on Thursday.

