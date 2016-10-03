Volunteers to review photos from search for missing man

ASPEN, Colo. | Friends and family of a New Mexico man who failed to return from climbing in Colorado are asking for volunteers to search through images taken during the official search.

The Aspen Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2cMx128 ) that friends of 49-year-old David Cook of Albuquerque hope volunteers will be able to spot something in the photos that will help determined what happened.

Cook was planning to climb some 14,000-foot-plus mountains in the Aspen area, including the Maroon Bells, some of the most photographed peaks in Colorado. He set out Sept. 19 and was reported overdue the following day.

A Forest Service employee reported seeing Cook the morning of Sept. 20 near Maroon Lake. That was the last confirmed sighting of the climber.

Officials search efforts were suspended on Thursday.

