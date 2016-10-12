Video shows more details in Colorado Springs police shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Video depicting an officer fatally shooting a man in Colorado Springs shows police pleading for the man to put down his weapon.

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2dLdFs2 ) that the Colorado Springs Police Department on Tuesday released a cell phone video shot by a bystander who witnessed the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Josiah Williams on June 22.

Prosecutors announced on Oct. 4 that the shooting was justified.

In the video, Williams can be seen holding a can of beer and refusing to drop a gun that he pointed several times at the officer. Williams fired one round at the officer but missed, prompting the officer to return fire.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said Tuesday that the video shows an officer doing using restraint before making the choice to use deadly force.

___

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com