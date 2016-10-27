Vandals shatter stained glass window in university chapel

FORT COLLINS, Colo. | Vandals have broken into a Colorado State University chapel and shattered a panel in a stained glass window that was more than 60 years old.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports (http://tinyurl.com/htbgqny) the attack took place last weekend at the nondenominational Danforth Chapel.

The university says the 2-by-3-foot panel was part of a floor-to-ceiling window that depicts universal concepts including air, earth, fire and water.

This undated photo provided by Colorado State University shows a shattered stained glass window at the university's Danforth Chapel in Fort Collins, Colo. The university said vandals shattered the window sometime during the weekend of Oct. 22-23, 2016. (Colorado State University via AP) This July 2, 2010, photo provided by Colorado State University shows a stained glass window at the university's Danforth Chapel in Fort Collins, Colo., before it was broken. The university said vandals shattered the window sometime during the weekend of Oct. 22-23, 2016. (Joe A. Mendoza/Colorado State University) This July 2, 2010, photo provided by Colorado State University shows a stained glass window at the university's Danforth Chapel in Fort Collins, Colo., before it was broken. The university said vandals shattered the window sometime during the weekend of Oct. 22-23, 2016. (Joe A. Mendoza/Colorado State University)

The window was installed when the chapel was built in 1954.

University workers have contacted the window manufacturer in West Virginia to see if it can be replaced and how much that would cost.

The university says the vandals broke the panel to get into the chapel. Officials say the vandals rummaged through storage areas, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anything was taken.

