Vail, Beaver Creek open for the season Friday

VAIL, Colo. | More Colorado ski resorts are opening for the season.

Vail and Beaver Creek are set to open Friday, a day after Snowmass, Wolf Creek and Crested Butte started their lifts.

This fall’s unseasonably warm weather has forced several Colorado ski resorts to postpone their opening day but some are still offering activities for visitors over the Thanksgiving weekend, including sledding and free sightseeing gondola rides.

Aspen Mountain may not open until at least Monday. The Aspen Daily News (http://bit.ly/2fMIyeY ) reports that would be the first time the mountain hasn’t been open during the holiday weekend in decades.

The mountains have gotten some light snow this week but heavier snow is expected from late Saturday through Monday. The National Weather Service says the central and San Juan mountains could get between 10 and 14 inches.