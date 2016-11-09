VA: Employee emailed veterans’ personal data to himself

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENVER | The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is warning more than 2,100 veterans in eastern Colorado and parts of Kansas that their personal information may have been compromised.

The department said Wednesday an employee emailed unencrypted documents including the personal information to the employee’s personal email account.

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System says the information included the veterans’ full names, the last four digits of their Social Security numbers and medical diagnoses.

The agency is sending letters to everyone who might be affected.

The VA says it’s investigating and taking steps to prevent future incidents.

VA spokesman Dan Warvi declined to day whether the investigation focuses on the employee accused of releasing the information.