Utility drops court fight over leaked information

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | Colorado Springs’ city-owned utility has dropped its attempt to have an activist punished for allegedly leaking information about air pollution.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2kw3fRc) the utility announced a settlement with Leslie Weise Wednesday.

The utility had asked a court to cite Weise for contempt after she spoke to the Gazette about a document the court inadvertently sent her. That could have subjected her to jail time and fines.

The document was a report on emissions from a coal-fired power plant.

Weise wanted the court to order the utility to make the report public. A lower court ruled against her, so she appealed. Weise dropped the appeal as part of the settlement with the utility.

Separately, WildEarth Guardians sued the utility Thursday, alleging thousands of pollution violations at the power plant.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com