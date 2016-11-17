US ski team training despite little snow at Copper Mountain

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. | Members of the U.S. ski team are training a Copper Mountain even though mother nature has not made conditions ideal.

The Summit Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2eKzeMe ) that for the past two teams most members of the team have been training at the U.S. Ski Team Speed Center despite the fact that there is no top-to-bottom skiing. International teams from Germany, Italy, Norway and Switzerland have also been training at the center.

Officials say the center is about 40 percent open as warm weather has hindered snowmaking efforts.

When fully operation, the speed center is the only full-length downhill training facility in the world this time of the year.

