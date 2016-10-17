US Senate: Bennet vies for second term against GOP Air Force vet

By QUINCY SNOWDON, Staff writer

Colorado Senate: Bennet vies for second term against GOP Air Force vet

The race for Colorado’s open seat in the U.S. Senate pits Darryl Glenn, an El Paso County commissioner, against incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

Darryl Glenn

Glenn emerged from a bizarre Republican primary process, one that produced a ruling from the State Supreme Court, several rulings from Denver District Court judges and the arrest of a petition gatherer. Glenn received nearly 38 percent of the primary vote to demolish four other candidates who were also vying for the nomination, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Bennet has served in the U.S. Senate since being appointed in 2009 to replace former Senator-turned-U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar.

Michael Bennet

Many pundits suggested Glenn’s incensed speech at the state’s Republican convention this spring acted as the launchpad for his eventual primary victory. It was at that El Paso County event where the county commissioner declared himself to be an “unapologetic Christian, constitutional conservative, pro-life, Second-Amendment-loving veteran.”

A graduate of the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Glenn, who currently runs a private law practice in Colorado Springs, served in the U.S. Air Force for more than two decades, according to his website.

The two candidates differ on most political and social issues with respective views that generally, though not always, fall along party lines.

On education, Glenn has repeatedly referenced his desire to dismantle the Department of Education in an effort to provide more autonomy and more money for local education in Colorado.

“Every year, Colorado sends millions of dollars to Washington, D.C., to the Department of Education,” Glenn writes on his website. “I believe those dollars should be returned to Colorado so parents, teachers and superintendents have the freedom to make choices and direct the education of their kids.”

While Bennet disagrees with Glenn’s snipes at the Department of Education, he agrees that schools need more control at the local level.

“Abolishing (the Department of Education) would threaten financial aid that more than 320,000 Coloradans depend on – that’s simply a non-starter,” Bennet wrote in response to an Aurora Sentinel candidate questionnaire. “States and schools need flexibility when it comes to education, and that’s why I helped overhaul No Child Left Behind to replace it with a bipartisan law that increases local control of schools while still maintaining accountability.”

Prior to serving in the Senate, Bennet, who also holds a law degree from Yale University, served as the superintendent at Denver Public Schools.

Glenn did not return a questionnaire issued by The Sentinel and did not return multiple requests for comment on his campaign.

Glenn has repeatedly asserted his position as an unabashed supporter of the Second Amendment and has bashed his opponent’s views on firearms.

“The real solution is not to take away guns from law abiding citizens, so that criminals are the only ones left with guns,” the Republican wrote on his website. “I will continue to defend the right of all Coloradans to own, purchase and enjoy firearms without the intrusion or monitoring of the government.”

Bennet has largely supported gun control measures as a senator, voting in favor of the failed Safe Communities, Safe Schools Act of 2013, which would have banned high-capacity magazines that can store more than 10 bullets. He also supported the sit-in conducted in support of enhanced control measures in the U.S. House earlier this summer, according to several media reports.

Bennet has repeatedly worked to make bipartisanship a campaign cornerstone, highlighting bills he has passed with GOP members of the Republican-controlled Senate. In a 12-question survey submitted by The Aurora Sentinel Bennet referenced bipartisan bills or efforts he led in half of his responses.

More than half of the nearly 200 bills Bennet co-sponsored in the chamber last year were introduced by non-Democrats, according to government open data and analysis website GovTrack.us. That mark was the fourth-highest of all senators, according to the website.

However, only 9 percent of the 23 bills Bennet introduced in 2015 had co-sponsors from both sides of the aisle, giving him the second-lowest “bipartisanship score” among Senate Democrats for bills he authored, according to the website.

On the contrary, Glenn has doubled down on refusing to work with non-Republicans if elected.

Throughout the course of his campaign, the El Paso County politico has said he’s “tired” of hearing about efforts to reach across the aisle to pass pieces of legislation. He re-affirmed that stance at the first U.S. Senate debate last month, which was sponsored by the policy group Club 20 and held in Grand Junction.

The candidates did find some recent solidarity in their mutual denouncement of Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump, following the recent dissemination of an audio recording in which Trump is heard making wildly lewd comments about women.

Glenn joined a cadre of notable Colorado Republicans calling for Trump to end his presidential bid.

“Donald Trump is simply disqualified from being Commander in Chief — America cannot have a man who speaks this way about women be the face of our country to the free world,” Glenn said in an Oct. 8 statement. “I am therefore calling on Donald Trump to do the honorable, selfless thing — voluntarily step aside and let Mike Pence be our party’s nominee so that we can defeat Hillary Clinton, keep control of the Senate, and put our nation back on a path of safety and security.”

However, Bennet criticized Glenn for his prior support of the Republican presidential candidate.

“Voters will remember that up until this day, Glenn has been Trump’s highest-profile supporter in Colorado, and unfortunately for him, the time to take a principled stand has already passed,” Bennet’s campaign said in an Oct. 8 statement.

Real Clear Politics, a polling aggregator that averages several national reports, had Bennet claiming an 11.3-point advantage over Glenn. That average used polls released between Sept. 13 and Oct. 4.

The influence of money in the race has remained relatively mum in recent months as the last official campaign finance reports filed with the Federal Election Commission were released in June. At that time, Bennet had out-fundraised his opponent by a ratio of nearly 35:1. The Democrat has about $6 million cash on hand, while Glenn has about $119,000, according to their June 30 FEC reports. The next reports are due out later this month.

Parker-based Libertarian Lily Tang Williams is also running for the state’s contested U.S. Senate seat. Arn Menconi is running on the Green Party ticket.