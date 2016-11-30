US consumer spending, incomes rose in October

WASHINGTON | U.S. consumers boosted their spending again in October, while their incomes increased at the fastest clip in six months. A key gauge of inflation watched by the Federal Reserve posted the fastest 12-month gain in two years.

Consumer spending increased 0.3 percent in October after a revised 0.7 percent jump in September, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Incomes increased 0.6 percent, the best showing since April.

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, file photo, Maddy, left, and her friend Maggie, last names not given, sit with their shopping bags at Union Square in San Francisco. U.S. consumers boosted their spending again in October, while their incomes increased at the fastest clip in six months, according to information released Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, by the Commerce Department. A key gauge of inflation watched by the Federal Reserve posted the fastest 12-month gain in two years. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

An inflation gauge closely followed by the Federal Reserve increased 1.4 percent compared to a year ago. That was the fastest 12-month advance since 2014. The rise was still below the Fed’s 2 percent target, but with inflation firming, the Fed is expected to boost a key interest rate next month.

The inflation gain marked the strongest pace since prices had risen 1.5 percent for the 12 months ending in October 2014.

By comparison, the 12-month increase a year ago was a tiny 0.3 percent during a time when oil prices were plunging. The absence of inflationary pressures has been a key reason the Fed has been slow to boost its benchmark interest rate. But with prices now rising, the central bank is widely expected to increase the rate by a quarter-point at its December meeting, a year after it raised rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

With incomes rising faster than spending, the saving rate jumped to 6 percent in October, up from 5.7 percent in September.

The rise in spending reflected a 1 percent increase in purchases of durable goods such as autos and a 1.4 percent rise in spending on nondurable goods. Spending on services such as doctor’s visits and utilities, fell by 0.2 percent in October.

Spending is closely watched since it accounts for more than two-thirds of economic activity. The overall economy grew at a solid 3.2 percent rate in the July-September quarter. Analysts believe growth will slow a bit to around 2 percent in the current quarter.

This headline on this story has been corrected to show that the latest consumer spending report was for October, not September.