US consumer confidence at 16-year high

WASHINGTON | U.S. consumers gained confidence this month, with more Americans pleased by current conditions and more hopeful about the future.

In this Tuesday, June 13, 2017, photo, Mark Miller Toyota salesman Doug Lund shows the engine of a Prius C Hybrid to shopper Mary Jean Jones, in Salt Lake City. The Conference Board releases its July index on U.S. consumer confidence, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The Conference Board, a New York-based business research group, says its consumer confidence index in July rose to 121.1, up from a revised reading of 117.3 in June. Consumers’ views on current conditions hit the highest level since July 2001, while expectations for the future rebounded after a slight dip in June.

Economists say the strong readings on consumer confidence are being bolstered by a healthy job market, with unemployment at a low 4.4 percent in June.