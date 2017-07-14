US business inventories rebounded 0.3 percent in May

WASHINGTON | U.S. businesses increased their stockpiles in May, while sales fell by the largest amount in 10 months.

The Commerce Department says business inventories rose 0.3 percent, rebounding from a 0.2 percent decline in April. Total business sales fell 0.2 percent, the largest decline since a 0.3 percent drop last July. Sales have been weak for the past three months.

In this Tuesday, May 23, 2017, photo, employees adjust a television display at Best Buy in Cary, N.C. On Friday, July 14, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on business stockpiles in May. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

When businesses increase stockpiles, it is generally seen as a sign of their confidence that sales will increase in the coming months. A decrease in inventories can be a sign of pessimism about future sales.

Economic growth slowed in the January-March quarter, in part because inventories subtracted from overall economic activity, but economists are looking for a rebound in the second quarter.