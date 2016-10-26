University students say activist recruited them in class

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | A western Colorado university says it’s investigating after students reported that an activist recruited them during a class to work for a group supporting Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported Wednesday (http://tinyurl.com/hkgdqm9) that Colorado Mesa University students said Nikki Caravelli from the group Work for Progress made a presentation in a class taught by Stan Heister, an assistant professor of business.

Heister said he had “no malicious intent” when he agreed to let Caravelli speak.

University President Tim Foster said he requested a review of what happened. Foster says he’ll decide what action to take, if any, once the review is complete.

Mary Rafferty, Colorado field director for Work for Progress, says the group regularly recruits college students on campuses to work for the group.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com