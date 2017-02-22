University of Colorado aims to launch 3-year online degree

BOULDER, Colo. | The University of Colorado is moving forward with plans to launch a three-year degree program that is completely online.

The Daily Camera reported (http://bit.ly/2ltAWlc) Monday that the online program allows students to receive a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies by taking classes offered by all four CU campuses.

The program requires students to take three foundational courses and then select from 10 course clusters, which will serve as pathways for their degree. Proposed cluster topics range from cultural diversity to social justice studies to environment and sustainability.

Students will be able to choose from the university’s more than 800 online course offerings to piece together their own major.

CU Vice Provost William Kuskin says the goal is to launch the program in the fall of 2018.

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/