With unity in peril, EU leaders tackle refugee quotas

BRUSSELS | European Union leaders are grappling with one of the most divisive issues ever to face the 28-nation bloc; how to collectively share responsibility for the tens of thousands of people arriving on Europe’s southern shores in search of a better life.

People gathers during a demonstration staged by the Democratic party, in Como, Italy, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. Italy’s governing Democrats have led a rally to warn about fascism’s making a comeback in the nation, which had suffered under fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.vSeveral thousand people turned out in Como, northern Italy, where recently right-wing extremists interrupted an NGO meeting about migrants’ housing. Earlier this week, a neo-fascist party attacked the Rome office of a liberal newspaper. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Northern League party leader Matteo Salvini delivers a speech during a demonstration against the Ius Soli law granting citizenship to immigrants' children in Rome, Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. Opposition leaders accuse the Democrat-led government of being too accommodating toward migrants, who have arrived by the hundreds of thousands in the last few years after being rescued at sea from smugglers' boats that left the lawless shores of Libya. (Angelo Carconi/ANSA via AP) FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, African refugees and migrants, mostly from Sudan and Senegal, wait for assistance aboard a rubber boat out of control, 25 miles north of Sabratha, off the Libyan coast. Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 accused European Union countries of being ‘knowingly complicit’ in the detention and abuse of thousands of migrants detained in appalling conditions in Libya. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios, File) A refugee mother stand with her child next to their belongings after their arrival on a Greek ferry at the port of Piraeus near Athens, early Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017. Over 150 migrants and refugees arrived at the port from the islands of Chios and Lesbos as authorities have been moving hundreds of migrants deemed to be vulnerable from the overcrowded facilities on the islands to camps on the mainland. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Ahead of an EU summit Thursday, fresh tensions have surfaced over the perceived need for national refugee quotas. So far, solidarity with front-line nations Greece and Italy, where the refugees land, has been limited. A mandatory quota scheme was opposed mainly by eastern European nations — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

For Europe, the political crisis over migrants is existential, despite the fact that migrant arrivals have dropped dramatically this year.