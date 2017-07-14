Ultrarunners racing through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SILVERTON, Colo. | Nearly 150 ultrarunners are racing through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains in the annual Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run.

The race began Friday morning in Silverton. This year the route is being run counterclockwise, taking runners from Lake City, Ouray and Telluride and then back to Silverton.

The 100-mile (161-kilometer) course includes 13 mountain passes of at least 12,000 feet (3,658 meters). The average elevation is more than 11,000 feet (3,353 meters).

Participants run through the night with headlamps. The average finishing time is around 41 hours.

Since monsoon season has arrived, race director Dale Garland told The Durango Herald that runners were warned to watch out for lightning and flash floods.

Canadian runner Adam Campbell was indirectly hit by lightning near the top of Handies Peak in 2014 and still finished third in the race.