Two hospitalized after car slams into Aurora fire truck

AURORA | Police say a driver slammed into an Aurora Fire Department truck Sunday afternoon, sending the driver and a firefighter to the hospital.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. at East Alameda Avenue and South Havana Street.

Police said Aurora Fire Battalion Chief Jon Hill, 49, was driving a marked Aurora Fire Department Ford F-350 truck north on Havana to an emergency call with his lights and sirens.

As Hill tried to navigate the intersection, police said a white Toyota Corolla, driven by Freda Adjei, 65 of Aurora, was westbound on Alameda and broadsided the fire truck.

After the crash, Adjei was unresponsive and rushed to an area hospital, police said, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said Hill was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation and was later released.

Adjei had a green light when she entered the intersection, police said, but her failure to yield to the fire truck caused the crash.