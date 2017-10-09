Two dead in Aurora home where police heard gunshot

AURORA | Police who heard a single gunshot wound as they approached an Aurora home on Friday later found two people dead inside.

The incident started about 5 p.m. Friday when officers responded to a welfare check call at a home in the 1200 block of South Fultondale Circle.

When officers arrived at the home, which is near East Mississippi Avenue and South Harvest Road in the Murphy Creek subdivision, they heard a single gunshot from inside the home, according to a statement from Aurora police.

“Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Officers on scene, additional resources were requested to the scene to include members of Aurora’s Strategic Response Team,” police said.

Officers from the SRT team “strategically” searched the home, police said, and found two people dead inside.

The department’s Major Crimes/Homicide Unit took over the investigation.

“At this time, the Aurora Police Department does not believe that any circumstances pose a danger to the public at large,” police said.

The names and gender of the two people slain have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Alton Reed 303-739-6068. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and earn a $2,000 reward by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.