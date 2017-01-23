2 in custody after Aurora shooting, police chase

AURORA | Two people wanted in connection with a Saturday morning shooting and injury at an Aurora check-cashing store led police on a car chase Sunday before crashing and being arrested.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in a parking lot at 10390 E Colfax Ave. In a tweet, police said there was an altercation, and one person pulled out a gun and shot a man.

The victim ran from the Walmart parking lot to a nearby ACE Cash Express store, police said. That person is expected to survive.

Police on Sunday said they chased the suspect in a vehicle from Colfax and Chambers Road to Interstate 70 and Airpark Road, where they say the suspects crashed their vehicle and were apprehended.

The driver suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said, and was taken to a nearby hospital. Two people were taken into custody following the crash.