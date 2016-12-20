TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUCK ATTACK THAT KILLED 12 IN BERLIN ‘INTENTIONAL’

German media reports that the suspect who is being interrogated is a Pakistani citizen who entered the country in the last 12 months.

2. SHOTS OUTSIDE U.S. EMBASSY IN TURKEY AFTER RUSSIA ENVOY KILLED

No one is hurt in the incident which occurred hours after a Turkish policeman, condemning Moscow’s military role in Syria, fatally shot the ambassador in Ankara.

3. LAST REMAINING REBELS AND CIVILIANS AWAIT ALEPPO EVACUATION

Activists say more than 15,000 people, among them 5,000 opposition fighters, have left the battered enclave since last week.

4. TRUMP EASILY WINS ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTE

The results ensure that the billionaire businessman will become America’s 45th president.

5. WHO MIGHT NOT LIVE UP TO HIS INFRASTRUCTURE PROMISES

Some lobbyists are beginning to wonder whether Trump meant what he said when he pledged to generate $1 trillion in spending to rebuild America’s roads, bridges and airports.

6. CHINA RETURNS U.S. UNDERWATER DRONE SEIZED IN SOUTH CHINA SEA

Last week’s seizure prompts fresh criticism by Trump, who has riled the Chinese leadership by saying he might reconsider policy toward Taiwan.

7. WHICH LAW NORTH CAROLINA IS SET TO REPEAL

Eight months after state lawmakers passed a bill limiting protections for the LGBT community, there are signs it will be undone.

8. WHERE MH370 CRASH SITE COULD BE

Investigators say the missing plane is unlikely to be found in the area search crews have been combing for two years, and may instead have crashed farther to the north.

9. SMOG CHOKES CHINESE CITIES

It spurs authorities to cancel flights and close some highways in emergency measures to cut down on air pollution.

10. AFTER LOSING PLAYOFF CONTROL, REDSKINS ARE LEFT TO WAIT AND HOPE

Washington needs help to make it back to the postseason, while the Carolina Panthers need the stars to align.