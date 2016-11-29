TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CHARTERED AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN COLOMBIA; 5 SURVIVE

The British Aerospace 146 jet operated by LaMia crashes outside Medellin, killing 76 people, including members of a Brazilian first division soccer team heading to a tournament. COLOMBIA-AIR CRASH

2. SUSPENSE, INFIGHTING OVER TRUMP’S SECRETARY OF STATE

The president-elect is summoning Mitt Romney for a second look as a top aide leads a public pressure campaign against the pick. TRUMP

3. YOUNG IMMIGRANTS NOW WORRIED ABOUT FUTURE

Trump promises to scrap a program that protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants living in the country illegally from deportation. TRUMP-YOUNG IMMIGRANTS

4. AP INTERVIEW: IRAQI LEADER PREDICTS IS COLLAPSE IN MOSUL

Haider al-Abadi says IS group fighters lack the courage to put up long-term resistance in Mosul and also says he expects more logistical support from the Trump administration. IRAQ-AL-ABADI INTERVIEW

5. WHAT PARK IS SAYING ABOUT HER POLITICAL FATE

The South Korean president says she will resign her office once parliament develops a plan for a safe transfer of power, but the opposition calls the move a ploy to delay impeachment. SKOREA-POLITICS

6. TREK TO CASTRO’S FINAL RESTING SPOT TRACES REVOLUTION’S PAST

After his rebels took power in 1959, Fidel Castro went on a Cuban victory tour from Santiago to Havana — and his ashes will retrace that journey. CUBA-CASTRO-FUNERAL ROUTE

7. TERRORISM EYED AS MOTIVE IN OHIO STATE ATTACK

Investigators are looking into whether a car-and-knife attack at the university that injured 11 people was an act of terror by a Somali-born student who once criticized the media for its portrayal of Muslims. OHIO STATE ATTACK

8. SHOPPERS PUT IN A STRONG HOLIDAY SHOWING

Holiday spending rose 9 percent Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday combined, fueled by online deals. THANKSGIVING WEEKEND-SHOPPING DATA

9. WHO SHINED BRIGHTEST AT INDIE FILM GATHERING

Barry Jenkins’ “Moonlight,” a celebrated movie about a boy growing up gay, black and poor in Miami, virtually sweeps the night at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. FILM-GOTHAM AWARDS

10. PACKERS FINALLY GET BACK IN WIN COLUMN

Aaron Rodgers throws two touchdown passes to Davante Adams and Green Bay beats the Philadelphia Eagles 27-13 to snap a four-game losing streak. PACKERS-EAGLES