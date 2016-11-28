Try a caramelized onion tart that can ease holiday strain

We know that it isn’t always enough for a holiday recipe to be delicious. When you are knee-deep in holiday cooking and baking, it can feel like you never turn your oven off. So the most helpful recipes are the ones we can prepare ahead of time, and our cheese and onion tart recipe fits the bill.

This dish is assembled much like a quiche, so the components should look familiar. The tart dough can be made weeks ahead and frozen — you can even roll it and freeze it in the pan, so you don’t have to clean up stray flour the week of your party. The filling is a simple egg custard, layered with caramelized onions.

You can caramelize the onions earlier in the week, and even mix in and cook the flour that’s added as a thickener. Just cool the whole mixture and seal it tightly in a zip-top bag. Bring it to room temperature, then spread it in your tart shell when you’re ready.

You can bake the assembled tart a day or two before your party. You won’t want to serve it fresh out of the oven anyway, since the custard filling needs to cool and set. Remove it from the refrigerator the day of your party and either serve it at room temperature or quickly warm it in the oven before slicing.

Caramelizing apples is an easy way to dress up this tart, and we bet you’ll find yourself adding them to lots of other seasonal recipes too. Simply toss peeled, sliced apples in a little bit of sugar and a pinch of salt, then slowly cook them in a skillet with some melted butter. Serve them in a bowl alongside the tart. If you decide to experiment with cheese, remember that you will want one that melts well, like cheddar, fontina, or young Gouda. A smoked Gouda will bring out the flavors of the bacon and contrast nicely with the sweet onions.

You can also serve this tart as small bites. Use a square or rectangular tart pan to make your tart, and once it is baked and cooled, cut it into small squares that can be passed as hors d’oeuvre. You can garnish each piece with a parsley leaf or a dollop of apple butter, if you like. And if you have any leftovers (you probably won’t), this tart makes a great next-day breakfast or lunch item. Serve it alongside some fresh fruit or a light salad.