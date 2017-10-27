Trump tweets happy birthday wishes to wrong Lee Greenwood

Trump tweeted: "Happy birthday to the great @leegreenwood83. You and your beautiful song have made such a difference. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" The singer's Twitter name is @TheLeeGreenwood , but the president directed his message to a Lee Greenwood who describes himself as a New York lawyer with Washington, D.C. roots.

WASHINGTON | A “happy birthday” tweet from President Donald Trump to “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood went off course early Friday after Trump mentioned the wrong Twitter user.

Donald Trump, Lee Greenwoon

FILE - In this March 15, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with singer Lee Greenwood as Greenwood sings "God Bless the USA" at a rally in Nashville, Tenn. A “happy birthday” tweet from President Donald Trump to Greenwood on Oct. 27, 2017, went off course after Trump mentioned the wrong Twitter user. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

That Greenwood commented on the mistake, writing : “I get this a fair amount, but certainly not at this level.”

Trump later corrected his tweet.

