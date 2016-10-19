Trump says media ‘more crooked’ than Hillary Clinton

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | Donald Trump says the media is “more crooked” than Hillary Clinton, his Democratic presidential rival.

Trump spoke in Grand Junction Tuesday. He and his running mate, Mike Pence, have complained that the election is going to be rigged. They say the news media is colluding with Clinton by reporting that multiple women accuse him of sexually assaulting them.

Trump also insists there will be fraud at the polls on Election Day.

He said he doesn’t believe polls showing he’s trailing Clinton in Colorado. Trump said everywhere he goes, he draws crowds of thousands of people.

Elections veterans caution that large crowds at rallies don’t equate to winning a general election.

Trump appeared earlier Tuesday in Colorado Springs. Pence is scheduled to campaign in Durango on Wednesday.