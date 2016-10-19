Trump running mate Mike Pence campaigning in Durango

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

DURANGO, Colo. | The Trump campaign is hitting Colorado again.

Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence is scheduled to speak at a noon rally in Durango on Wednesday.

The visit comes a day after Donald Trump campaigned in the Republican strongholds of Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, insisting that there will be fraud at the polls on Election Day.

He said he doesn’t believe polls showing he’s trailing Clinton in Colorado. Trump said everywhere he goes, he draws crowds of thousands of people.

Donald Trump Jr. also campaigned in the state for his father this week, including a visit to Boulder.