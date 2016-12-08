Trump names fast food exec as Labor pick

President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his plans to nominate fast food executive Andy Puzder as his labor secretary.

In a statement, Trump says Puzder will fight to make American workers “safer and more prosperous.” The president-elect also says he expects Puzder to protect small businesses from “unnecessary regulations.”

CKE Restaurants CEO Andrew Puzder, center, departs Trump Tower in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Puzder is the CEO of CKE Restaurants, the parent company of Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s and other chains. He says the right government policies “can result in more jobs and better wages for the American worker.”

Puzder’s nomination brings another wealthy businessman into Trump’s Cabinet.