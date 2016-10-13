Trump criticizes ‘softer NFL rules’ on concussions

LAKELAND, Fla. | Donald Trump criticized “softer NFL rules” regarding concussions during a campaign stop.

The Republican presidential nominee was struck by the toughness of a woman who fainted Wednesday and then returned to the audience, according to multiple media reports.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016, in Lakeland, Fla. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

“The woman was out cold and now she’s coming back,” Trump told the crowd. “See? We don’t go by these new and very much softer NFL rules. Concussion, oh! Oh! Got a little ding on the head, no, no, you can’t play for the rest of the season. Our people are tough!”

The NFL has cracked down on hits to the head amid a lawsuit over head injuries that resulted in a $1 billion settlement with former players in April 2015. Some former players have asked the Supreme Court to block the settlement because of how it treats current brain injuries versus future ones.

