Trump camp touts support of Colorado GOP lawmakers; Aurora Republicans largely quiet

AURORA | The Donald Trump campaign said Thursday 19 Colorado state lawmakers signed onto a statement saying they “fully support” the Republican nominee this fall — but just one local Republican appears on the list.

Joann Windholz, R-Commerce City, joined 18 other state lawmakers in signing a statement that said: “As an elected official and Republican leader I fully support the Republican nominee for President Donald J Trump. Mr. Trump presents a unique opportunity for America to move in a decidedly different direction. With the Supreme Court at risk, this is the time for those in leadership to stand strong and unified.”

Windholz is one of four Republican state lawmakers who represent districts that cover part of Aurora. Windholz did not return a request for comment Thursday.

State Sen. Jack Tate, R-Centennial, State Rep. Kevin Priola, R-Brighton, and State Rep. Cole Wist, R-Centennial, did not appear on the list.

Tate and Wist, both of whom didn’t immediately return a request for comment, have previously said they expect to back their party’s nominee. Priola also couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

Several national Republicans, including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Aurora Congressman Mike Coffman, said they would not support Trump after video surfaced last week of Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women. Coffman has asked that Trump step down as GOP nominee.

The list of Republicans backing Trump released Thursday includes:

Jon Becker – State Representative, District 65

J. Paul Brown – State Representative, District 59

Perry Buck – State Representative, District 49

Polly Lawrence – State Representative, District 39

Tim Leonard – State Representative, District 25

Paul Lundeen – State Representative, District 19

Patrick Neville – State Representative, District 45

Dan Nordberg – State Representative, District 14

Bob Rankin – State Representative, , District 57

Lori Saine – State Representative, District 63

Jim Wilson – State Representative, District 60

Joann Windholz – State Representative, District 30

John Cooke – State Senator, District 13

Kent Lambert – State Senator, District 9

Vicki Marble – State Senator, District 23

Tim Neville – State Senator, District 16

Ray Scott – State Senator, District 7

Jerry Sonnenberg – State Senator, District 1

Laura Woods – State Senator, District 19