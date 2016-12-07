Troops for Trees gives Christmas trees to Colorado soldiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. | A program called Trees for Troops is providing free Christmas trees to soldiers at Fort Carson.

U.S. Army Sgt. Sebastian Sepulveda carries a Christmas tree while linking hands with his son Sebastian and wife Tonya Sepulveda in Ft. Carson, Colo., Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. The Sepulveda family just moved to Ft. Carson recently from Hawaii. They said they still don't have a lot of their furniture, so having a Christmas tree will make it feel more like home. For the past 12 years, FedEx has been delivering Christmas cheer to troops across the country through the Trees For Troops Program. Local FedEx volunteers delivered about 500 trees to Ft. Carson. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Sgt. Michael Moret holds out a tree for his family to approve as their choice during the annual Trees For Troops program in Ft. Carson, Colo., Monday, Dec. 5, 2016. Moret was getting help from his wife Ashlee, from right, and sons Zachary and Breydon. For the past 12 years, FedEx has been delivering Christmas cheer to troops across the country through the Trees For Troops Program. Local FedEx volunteers delivered about 500 trees to Ft. Carson on Monday. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP)

The Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2gzjDfs ) that FedEx dropped off about 400 trees at the U.S. Army installation near Colorado Springs. The Trees for Troops program is in its 12th year and has helped soldiers and their families celebrate Christmas with more than 18,000 trees delivered to 65 military bases in 17 countries.

Volunteers helped Fort Carson soldiers choose one of the trees on Monday. Each tree was given a fresh cut at the trunk before the soldiers carted it off.

Sgt. Juan Sepulveda recently moved from Hawaii with his wife, Tonya and their two sons. He says the tree means a lot them and is helping ease the transition.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com