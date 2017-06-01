Trio of bills to support Colorado vets signed by Hickenlooper

AURORA | Three bills sponsored by Aurora-area representatives to facilitate applying college credit for military service and continue two important veteran-oriented boards were signed by Gov. John Hickenlooper June 1 at the Veterans Community Living Center at Fitzsimons in Aurora.

“Coming from a military family, I know how important it is to honor the service of our veterans and the rigorous training they receive,” said Rep. Michaelson Jenet, D-Commerce City, who sponsored one bill and co-sponsored another. “We owe it to these heroes to recognize their service and training and empower them to pursue their educational goals. I extend my sincere thanks to the United Veterans Committee and Colorado’s higher education system for their partnership and hard work on this bill.”

House Bill 1004, sponsored by Jenet and Rep. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, requires Colorado colleges and universities to have a policy in place to award credit for certain military service. The bill passed both chambers unanimously.

Senate Bill 217, sponsored by Jenet, continues indefinitely the board of commissioners for veterans’ community living centers, which provides recommendations and grants for veterans community living centers.

Senate Bill 212, sponsored by Rep. Mike Weissman, D-Aurora, continues indefinitely the Board of Veterans Affairs, which advises the Division of Veterans Affairs and other state agencies on veterans issues. It also recommends approval of spending from the Veterans Trust Fund, including grants given to nonprofit veterans’ organizations.