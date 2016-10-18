Trial of man accused of stabbing CU Boulder student underway

BOULDER, Colo. | The trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a fellow University of Colorado student during an argument is underway.

Testimony began Tuesday in Boulder in the trial of 22-year-old Ian Scheuermann, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the Dec. 12 death of 26-year-old Sean Hudson, of Greenfield, Indiana.

Investigators say Hudson was stabbed six times, including in the heart and in the neck, during an argument that started over disparaging remarks Scheuermann reportedly made about a woman.

The Daily Camera reports (http://bit.ly/2dYSCT5) that Scheuermann’s attorney has said his client was acting in self-defense. Police say he told them Hudson shoved him to the ground and hit him in the face.

