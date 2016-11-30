Trevor Siemian held out of practice with foot injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. | Quarterback Trevor Siemian was held out of the Denver Broncos’ practice Wednesday because of a foot injury.

It’s not known how Siemian got hurt or the severity of his injury.

Siemian never left the game against Kansas City on Sunday night, when he threw for a career-high 368 yards despite being sacked five times in Denver’s 30-27 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) dives as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches (99) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian (13) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

The Broncos have had problems protecting the passer all season. They benched right tackle Ty Sambrailo early in the game after he’d allowed two of Justin Houston’s three sacks.

Overall, Siemian was hit a dozen times in the game.

Siemian is scheduled to meet with the media following the practice in which Paxton Lynch and Austin Davis took the snaps.