Transportation worker hit by vehicle in SW Colorado dies

PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. | A Colorado Department of Transportation worker who was hit by a vehicle while he was fixing potholes on a highway in the southwestern part of the state has died.

Nolan Olson was hit on U.S. Highway 160 in Pagosa Springs on Feb. 2 and died at a suburban Denver hospital Sunday. The 64-year-old Pagosa Springs man was an equipment operator for CDOT for 14 years.

CDOT began using a driverless truck last year that is designed to protect highway work crews from oncoming traffic, but department spokeswoman Lisa Schwantes says the vehicle is being used in the northeastern part of the state.

The department only has one Autonomous Impact Protection Vehicle.