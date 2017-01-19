Transportation auditor fired over use of state credit card

DENVER | The director of audits for the state Department of Transportation has been fired due to irregularities in his use of a state credit card.

Agency spokeswoman Amy Ford tells KCNC-TV (cbsloc.al/2jcPxQf) that Chris Wedor was fired on Dec. 29 after the agency turned over the results of its investigation to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. She declined to provide specifics.

Wedor did not respond to emails, calls or a letter from KCNC and a man who was at Wedor’s house ran inside when he spotted the station’s news crew.

Wedor began working as the agency’s director of audits in April 2016. The job paid $112,000 annually.

