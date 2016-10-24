Tractor-trailer hauling coffee veers into Colorado River

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. | A tractor-trailer carrying coffee has veered off Interstate 70 into the Colorado River, injuring the driver and leaving boxes of coffee floating in the waterway.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports (http://tinyurl.com/z345vka) the crash occurred Sunday just west of Grand Junction.

Colorado State Trooper Tim Sutherland says the driver was bleeding and was taken to a hospital. His name and the extent of his injuries weren’t immediately released.

The cause was under investigation.

The truck was upright when it came to a stop in about three feet of water. Sutherland says there were no immediate signs of a fuel spill.

