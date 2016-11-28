Tony-winner Fritz Weaver, TV and Broadway star, dies at 90

NEW YORK | Actor Fritz Weaver has died at the age of 90.

Weaver’s daughter, Lydia Weaver, and son-in-law, Bruce Ostler, tell The Associated Press that he died at his New York City home Saturday night. No cause was given.

Weaver won a Tony in 1970 for his part in the drama, “Child’s Play.”

In a more than 60-year career, Weaver turned in bit parts in various TV series including “The Fugitive,” ”Gunsmoke,” ”Magnum, P.I.” and “Law & Order.” He was nominated for an Emmy for his starring turn as the patriarch of a Jewish family in the 1978 NBC mini-series “Holocaust.”

Despite his television success, Weaver told the AP in 1986 that the theater was his “home.” He called the stage “the most demanding on all your resources — physical and mental.”