Tomlin: Brown “foolish” to livestream postgame locker room

PITTSBURGH | Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin regrets the language he used to describe the New England Patriots but is equally upset with wide receiver Antonio Brown’s for livestreaming Tomlin’s postgame speech on social media .

Tomlin called Brown’s decision to stream more than 15 minutes of Pittsburgh’s giddy locker room after a playoff victory over Kansas City “foolish” and “selfish.”

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) breaks a tackle by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson (20) after making a reception during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin watches from the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The coach added the All-Pro wide receiver will be punished “swiftly” but added Brown will be available for Sunday’s AFC championship game against the Patriots.

Brown’s video was viewed more than 900,000 times before being taken down. In it, Tomlin can be heard using several expletives, including one directed at New England because the Patriots will have an extra day of preparation by virtue of beating Houston on Saturday, a full 24 hours before Pittsburgh ousted the Chiefs.