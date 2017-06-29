Toddler accidentally shot in arm at Denver-area home

DENVER | Authorities say a 3-year-old boy is recovering after he was accidentally shot in the arm at a Denver-area home.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/95oLPo officers were called to the Commerce City home Wednesday afternoon, and the boy is in stable condition at a children’s hospital in Aurora.

Cmdr. Robert Thomas, a spokesman for the police department, says the shooting was an accident. He did not release any details about who fired the shot, how it happened or what kind of gun was involved.

