THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and A-TownTV NewsMinute

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT TRUMP’S EVENT WITH CARRIER EMBRACES

The Republican shows deftness for the way the theater of the presidency can be used to shape perceptions of those who occupy the Oval Office.

2. TRUMP WILL FACE TOUGH QUESTIONS ON NUKE FUTURE

Among them for the somewhat decrepit arms: Can the U.S. get by with fewer? Is it time to take some off hair-trigger alert?

3. HOW SOUTH AMERICANS ARE REACTING TO COLOMBIAN PLANE CRASH

Emotional tributes are held at stadiums in Colombia and Brazil for the victims of a jetliner crash that claimed 71 lives while ferrying a scrappy, small-town soccer team.

4. CUBANS PUT OFF BY US CASTRO CELEBRATIONS

Cuban-Americans have been celebrating the death of a man they blame for ruining their homeland — a reaction that has offended even Cuban critics of the government.

5. WHERE TENNESSEE RESORT TOWN STANDS ON RECOVERY

After drenching rains help quench a series of devastating wildfires in Galtinburg, discussions are underway about reopening the city as early as Friday.

6. A YEAR AFTER SAN BERNARDINO ATTACK, FAITHFUL SEEK UNITY

Muslims and some victims’ families have come together, engaging a dialogue about Islam, tolerance and community.

7. OPEC’S DECISION TO CUT PRODUCTION BOOSTS OIL PRICES

But the impact on consumers and the U.S. economy is likely to be more modest and gradual.

8. MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS SEEN IN ‘MAGIC MUSHROOM’

Two studies find the psychedelic drug quickly and effectively helped treat anxiety and depression in cancer patients.

9. BLAME WAGES AND TURTLE DOVES: ’12 DAYS’ NOW COSTS $34,363

The slow recovery of the U.S. economy continues to keep the cost of Christmas — or at least the gifts listed in “The Twelve Days of Christmas” — from spiraling out of control.

10. AP: ALL-STAR GAME NO LONGER DETERMINES SERIES START

The league that wins baseball’s Midsummer Classic no longer will get home-field advantage in the World Series, which instead will go to the pennant winner with the better regular-season record.